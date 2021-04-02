Vaccines now available for those age 70+ in Shelby County

This comes after Tennessee announced the move to the 70+ age range earlier this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Health Leaders said Thursday vaccines are now available for those age 70+ in Shelby County. This comes after Tennessee announced the move to the 70+ age range earlier this week.

The following is the news release from the Shelby County Health Department.

COVID-19 vaccinations for 1a1 groups, health care workers and individuals age 70+ continues at the Pipkin Building. The Shelby County Health Department will continue to provide daily updates, announce when more appointments are available and provide another signup opportunity.

The vaccine will be available to persons in the following categories, as defined by the Tennessee Department of Health in its COVID-19 Vaccination Plan:

All persons listed in the 1a1 groups, including:

First responders with direct public exposure including EMS, law enforcement, and fire fighters

Staff working at COVID-19 mass testing sites

Staff and residents of long-term care facilities, residential homes for the aged, and staff and residents of assisted living centers who have direct contact with residents or contact with potentially infectious materials

Staff of other congregate care facilities such as homes for the intellectually or developmentally disabled, detention centers, Staff of Department of Children’s Services residential facilities, rehabilitation hospitals and psychiatric hospitals who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Home health care staff with direct patient contact

Individuals > 18 years or older who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disability

Providers of K-12 or university student health services who have direct patient contact or contact with potentially infectious materials

Funeral/mortuary service providers

Health care workers, including: Primary care providers and staff Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients Pharmacists and staff Patient transport Outpatient therapists Urgent visit center providers and staff Environmental services Oral health providers Behavioral health providers Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

Individuals age 70 and over

All persons listed in the 1a2 groups, including:

All those presenting for vaccination should be prepared to bring identification and proof of eligibility, including proof of age, a professional license, or a letter from an employer.

Early Treatment

An effective early treatment is available for persons who test positive and have the following risk factors:

Anyone over age 12 with obesity, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, or whose immunity is compromised by disease or prescription treatments.

Anyone age 12-17 with sickle cell disease; neuromuscular disorder; dependence on medical intervention, such as a breathing or feeding tube; or a lung disorder such as asthma that requires daily medication.

Anyone over age 55 with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, COPD or other chronic respiratory disease.

Anyone over age 65.

If you test positive, and have any of these risk factors, ask your health care provider about early COVID-19 treatments.

Visit Shelby.Community for updates