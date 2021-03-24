'What we've been waiting for'; west TN counties open COVID vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older

Health leaders, pastors working to increase participation with expanded population now able to roll up their sleeves.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — "We have a goal to get victory over this virus," Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Shawn Moses said.

That's why Pastor Moses in Covington jumped at the chance to host a COVID-19 vaccine drive Wednesday and give his community needed relief and optimism.

"It's life changing," Pastor Moses said. "For the last year a lot of people have not been able to come out of their homes."

From Moses' church to a vaccine site at Covington's Cobb-Parr Memorial Park, Tipton County and nearly two dozen other west Tennessee counties took advantage on the first full day all adults 16 and older were eligible to roll up their sleeves.

"This is what we as those trying to dispense vaccines into arms is what we've been waiting for," Tipton County Emergency Management Director Tommy Dunavant said.

The expanded eligibility move came at a critical time. Earlier this week, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said west Tennessee counties recently filled only about 20% of their available appointment slots. Those in Covington want to change that.

"This is our way to a new beginning. It's change, and change is good," Tipton County vaccine recipient Shelia Bryant said.

"I'm ready to get back to normal but this is worth it to get the vaccine," Olivia Johns added.

Johns found out she could sign up for an appointment Tuesday - and she and hundreds of others quickly took advantage in Tipton County.

"I've been waiting and waiting and hoping they'd get to my age in there, and when they opened it, awesome, I was happy," Johns said.

"Those overseeing the vaccine distribution in Tipton County are hopeful now that all adults are eligible to get the vaccinated they'll begin to see those demand numbers begin to tick up within the next week or so.