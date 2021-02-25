What's changing and not now that the city of Memphis is handling some vaccines

The Shelby County Health Department has been cut out of the vaccine distribution process after over 2,400 doses were wasted.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — With the city of Memphis running Shelby County vaccinations following the state health department investigation we’re answering top questions about the appointment process.

After the Tennessee Department of Health found over 2,400 vaccines doses expired it announced Tuesday that the Shelby County Health Department would be cut out of the vaccine distribution process.

Now we’re asking and answering what is changing with the city handling some vaccines.

First - where can residents sign up for vaccine appointments?

The health department says the Shelby.Community website is still the location where signups are posted.

“If you have an appointment that will not change,” said Mayor Jim Strickland in a Tuesday briefing. “From the public’s standpoint, citizens will not need to do anything differently.”

Next - will the health department still be providing daily COVID-19 numbers?

The health department said it will continue its COVID-19 surveillance and provide daily updates on case counts and fatalities.

Also, are the locations of appointments at Pipkin, Appling, Greater Imani Cathedral of Faith and Southwest Community College in Whitehaven staying the same?

SCHD said the four locations are expected to remain as vaccination sites for the time being.

When Local 24 asked the city if there will be any new websites added and if a new call center for vaccine appointments with the University of Memphis will be used instead in the future they said these are things that are still being worked out.

Strickland said that the city would be enforcing no like skipping at vaccine sites.