When will you be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in Tennessee? There's a new tool to answer that

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The vaccine distribution in Tennessee has been a slow process with no date set in stone when different groups will get it. However, Governor Bill Lee said the state is among the top for total doses administered.

"In just two short weeks we have vaccinated over 150,000 Tennesseans," Lee said on Tuesday. "We have built a strong infrastructure to ensure successful distribution across the state."

Those 153,000 people make up 2.2% of the population in the state. In Shelby County, 11,368 people have been vaccinated which is only 1.2% of the population.

So, while supply is limited, many are still eager to find out when they'll get the shot.

"As supply increases in the coming weeks, we will continue to provide the tools and the information that you need to know when the vaccine will be available to you and your family," Lee said.

This latest tool from the state will tell which phase you qualify for and will alert you to approximately when you'll be eligible in your county. It asks you a series of questions including where you work and who you work among.

There’s a new tool to give a better idea of when in #Tennessee you’ll be able to get your #CovidVaccine. https://t.co/r19FGxu957 pic.twitter.com/7tsYydOOi7 — Caitlin McCarthy (@Local24CaitlinM) January 5, 2021

For example, if you are in phase "2A," which includes social services, commercial agriculture, and public transit among other professions, you'll most likely be able to get it between April and June.

According to the timeline, it looks like the general population won't qualify until October at the earliest. However, the date of when the distribution will happen in each phase is subject to change.

Lee said the state is working to vaccinate people as quickly as possible.