While football season is almost here, city leaders are asking fans to get vaccinated before attending games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis lawmakers want you to mask up and get vaccinated as the football season kicks off. With the Southern Heritage Classic and Memphis Tigers football games coming up, they say it's the best way to stay safe from COVID.

The group says its also important to observe social distancing as much as possible as you enjoy the games this year.

And they issued this challenge to all sports teams:

"Our challenge is to the schools, the universities, and the teams that play amateur, to get your fans vaccinated," said State Rep. G.A. Hardaway.

To help make sure fans get vaccinated ahead of the Southern Heritage Classic, there will be a vaccination event Saturday from 1-5pm at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

The first 100 people to get their free vaccinations will get 2 free tickets to the big game.