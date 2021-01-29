Who determines who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recommendation for who should be in each phase, but that's just it. They are only recommendations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There is more information defining a federal asset.

The US Department of Health and Human Services said the federal government will send vaccines to all 50 states, eight territories, and the the six biggest cities.

It is also supplying vaccines to the Department of State, Defense, Indian Health Services, Veteran Affairs, and Bureau of Prisons; however, it is up to each jurisdiction to decide who gets the vaccine and in what order.

As Local 24 News Reporter, Brittani Moncrease, found that gets tricky too because every state has different rules over which groups are the highest priority for each phase.

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine here in Shelby County, there has been excitement, anxiousness, and some frustration.

Are you having trouble keeping track of all the phases?

It can be a little confusing.

There is a 1-A-1, a 1-A-2, a 1-B, 1-C, and so on.

On top of that, states are constantly changing which professions and medical vulnerabilities fit into each phase.

The Shelby County Health Department says it is doing the best it can to make sure people don't jump in line ahead of where they are supposed to be.

“There may be people who come through that we’re not aware of that are not in the phases, but we strive to make sure they are in the eligible phases,” said Alisa Haushalter, Shelby County Health Department Director.

The phases are likely to change some more before this is all over.

True, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a recommendation for who should be in each phase, but that's just it. They are only recommendations.

That is why teachers are already being vaccinated in some states, but not others. It is the same with seniors.

With 50 states being allowed to do their own thing, that is exactly what they are doing.

It also helps to now where we stand in terms of how many vaccines have been ordered, delivered, and administered. That much we can do.