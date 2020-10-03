Vanderbilt cancels class for rest of week, suspends in-person classes until March 30

Wente also announced that all university-sponsored events would be canceled until April 30, excluding sporting events.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Interim Chancellor and Provost of Vanderbilt University Susan Wente announced Monday that due to new developments regarding the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), all classes will be canceled this week.

Wente also announced that all in-person classes would be suspended until at least March 30. The policy may extend until the end of the semester.

"We are making this decision today because several students returned to campus who have since reported being exposed to an individual who tested positive today for COVID-19," Wente wrote. "The individual who tested positive is being treated at home and did not return to campus."

The student who tested positive was involved in the university's study abroad program and recently returned to the US. They are not in Nashville.

"This policy is based on current best-practices regarding social distancing as a prevention strategy for disease transmission," she wrote. "We are also reviewing Vanderbilt and conference policies for fan attendance at Athletics events and will update all in forthcoming messages. We currently plan to hold Commencement on May 8, but we will continue to evaluate that decision and keep you informed of any changes."

The university said students will hear from faculty soon for specific instructions.

Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed that an adult female in Middle Tennessee has become the fourth confirmed coronavirus case in the state. On Sunday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville's first case of the disease: an adult female with mild symptoms.