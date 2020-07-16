Vanderbilt recruiting up to 1,000 for COVID-19 vaccine trial

The hospital says it will begin its recruiting at the end of the month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking for up to 1,000 volunteers to participate in the late-stage trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is being developed by Moderna Inc. with the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.

The randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial will be open to people at least 18 years old. They will receive two shots of either the vaccine or an inactive placebo and will be followed for two years.