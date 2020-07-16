x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Vanderbilt recruiting up to 1,000 for COVID-19 vaccine trial

The hospital says it will begin its recruiting at the end of the month.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking for up to 1,000 volunteers to participate in the late-stage trial of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital says it will begin its recruiting at the end of the month.

The vaccine is being developed by Moderna Inc. with the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health. 

The randomized, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial will be open to people at least 18 years old. They will receive two shots of either the vaccine or an inactive placebo and will be followed for two years.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center to recruit up to 1,000 volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine Trial
In late July, Vanderbilt University Medical Center will begin recruiting up to 1,000 volunteers in a late-stage study of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc. in collaboration with the Vaccine Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the National Institutes of Health.
Vanderbilt University

RELATED: UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking coronavirus vaccine trials

RELATED: Arkansans face long delays in COVID-19 test results

RELATED: White House tells hospitals to bypass CDC on COVID-19 reporting

RELATED: 1st COVID-19 vaccine in US boosted immune systems; headed to final test stage