Vanderbilt University doctor lays out vaccine timeline

Once Pfizer gets FDA emergency approval, CDC committee meets regarding vaccine guidance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

Tennessee doctors say this week marks a pivotal moment in the race for a coronavirus vaccine.

If all goes as expected over the next few days, the Food and Drug Administration could give emergency authorization to the Pfizer vaccine by the weeks end.

The Pfizer vaccine getting emergency approval is the first very big step, then a Centers for Disease Control committee will issue their further guidelines on who should get vaccinated. One Vanderbilt doctor is preparing for that.

" It will be a very busy week for vaccines and next week we will probably start vaccinating people, " said Dr. William Schaffner, VUMC Professor

Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Infectious disease professor said he has been waiting for this week to finally come. Dr. Schaffner is a consultant to the CDC advisory committee that will issue the formal guidance on vaccination guidance once Pfizer gets emergency authority. That advisory committee expects to meet later this week.

" I'm actually a participant for that and they penciled it in for Friday and on the weekend so I think we will have a weekend meeting we want to move this along really quite quickly," said Schaffner.

Schaffner said the public has probably already heard many of the CDC suggestions, such as vaccinating healthcare workers first but they will likely discuss the finer details.

"I don't think things will change significantly although we may get into some details about pregnant women whether or not they should get the vaccine."

Schaffner said when it comes to the immunocompromised, there doesn't appear to be any safety issues with them getting the vaccine. The question is will it be effective.

"There are a lot of different kind of immunocompromised people. We won't have even a year from now on all of those of those different kinds of populations but in general there could be some benefit. You might not benefit as much as a person who is not immunocompromised, but we will take anything we can get," said Schaffner.

Schaffner said despite concerns about the speed in which vaccines were made. He believes they are safe.

"Although we have been working very rapidly, we have not cut any corners, no corners have been cut," said Schaffner.

He added, scientists have been working 24/7 to get vaccines ready for the public.

"This is a bright light at the end of the tunnel. It's still a long tunnel but it a bright light. And we are looking forward to good news and starting the vaccination process ," said Schaffner.