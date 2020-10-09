Vanderbilt warns parents of rare illness among children who get COVID-19

Fewer than 10 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C in Tennessee, but doctors want parents to be aware of the symptoms.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Doctors at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt are warning parents of a rare illness among kids that could be linked to COVID-19.

So far, fewer than ten cases of multi-inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) have shown up in Tennessee, but doctors want parents to be aware of the symptoms. Five children have been treated at Vanderbilt's Children's Hospital.

In children with MIS-C, different parts of the body can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.

Doctors emphasize the illness is rare, but it can be associated with COVID-19, and children who have had COVID-19 should be aware. The state has had more than 29,000 cases of COVID-19 among patients 20 years and younger, according to state data.

MIS-C can be serious and life-threatening, but if caught early can be successfully treated.

“The estimates are that around 90% of children who have MIS-C have evidence of COVID-19 or have had COVID in the recent past,” said Ritu Banerjee, MD, associate professor Pediatrics and Pediatric Infectious Diseases. “There appears to be a strong relationship between COVID-19 and MIS-C, but what we don’t understand is why, though we think it is an inflammatory response. We can’t predict which children will get MIS-C and why some children develop these symptoms.”

The symptoms are believed to develop 2-4 weeks after COVID-19 infection and include:

Fever

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Neck pain

Rash

Changes inside the mouth, i.e. red tongue

Bloodshot eyes

Swelling of hands and feet

Feeling extra tired

Parents should contact their child’s doctor if the child shows symptoms of MIS-C. More severe symptoms requiring emergency care include trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away, new confusion or difficulty waking or staying awake.

Dr. Banerjee stresses that MIS-C is extremely uncommon. Put into perspective, early data shows that only 2 in 100,000 people under age 21 will develop the inflammatory syndrome. For COVID-19, numbers show that about 322 per 100,000 people under age 21 will develop infection with the novel coronavirus.

According to a press release, as of Sept. 3, the CDC website reported 792 confirmed cases of MIS-C and 16 deaths in 42 states, New York City and Washington, D.C. The average age of these inflammatory cases is in children between ages 1 and 14. The disease also has disproportionately impacted Black and Hispanic communities, with 70% of MIS-C cases affecting these demographic groups.