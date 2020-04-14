VFL Peyton Manning & wife donate meals to Nashville hospital workers

The Loveless Cafe said thanks to the Manning's generosity, they were to provide 600 meals to healthcare workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — VFL Peyton Manning and his wife is sending the love to Nashville healthcare workers as they battle on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The landmark restaurant Loveless Cafe posted on its Facebook page on Monday that workers prepared 600 meals for workers at TriStar Summitt Medical Center, thanks to the "incredible generosity of Peyton and Ashley Manning."

The Facebook post said, "What an honor it was to serve these frontline healthcare workers and first responders for their commitment and service during the COVID-19 public health crisis."