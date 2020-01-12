Vice President Mike Pence to travel to Memphis Thursday for COVID-19 roundtable

According to a release from the White House, Pence will take part in a roundtable discussing Operation Warp Speed and the CDC’s vaccine distribution program.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Memphis, Tennessee. There, the Vice President will participate in a roundtable highlighting the unprecedented public-private partnership to combat the coronavirus, Operation Warp Speed and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine distribution program, and Tennessee’s plan to operationalize vaccinations once approved. Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.