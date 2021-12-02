WATCH: Virtual panel on the impact of COVID-19 on minorities in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss — Tougaloo College hosted a virtual panel Friday on "The Impact of COVID-19 on Minorities in Mississippi."
Participating Panelists included:
- Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases
- Thomas Dobbs, M.D., state health officer for the Mississippi State Department of Health
- Obie McNair, M.D., physician and chief operating officer of Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc.
- Myrna Alexander-Nickens, M.D., cardiologist at The University of Mississippi Medical Center