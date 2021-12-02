x
WATCH: Virtual panel on the impact of COVID-19 on minorities in Mississippi

Friday's panel was hosted by Tougaloo College and featured Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Credit: Marina Zlochin - stock.adobe.com

JACKSON, Miss — Tougaloo College hosted a virtual panel Friday on "The Impact of COVID-19 on Minorities in Mississippi."

Participating Panelists included: 

  • Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases 
  • Thomas Dobbs, M.D., state health officer for the Mississippi State Department of Health 
  • Obie McNair, M.D., physician and chief operating officer of Central Mississippi Health Services, Inc. 
  • Myrna Alexander-Nickens, M.D., cardiologist at The University of Mississippi Medical Center

Watch the full virtual panel HERE.

