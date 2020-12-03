Wall Street futures down 1,200 after Trump address, other coronavirus news

Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures fell about 3% within an hour following Wednesday night's Oval Office address.

Wall Street futures headed into Thursday trading were down 5% as investors did not appear to be put at ease following President Donald Trump's address to the nation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 5:15 a.m. ET Thursday, pre-market trading showed the Dow Jones down 1,215 points (5.15%). The S&P 500 was down 133.5 points (4.87%) and the Nasdaq was down 133.5 points (4.87%).

The last time the Dow futures were this low was Monday when the index lost a single-day record 2,000 points. Trading that day was halted minutes after the opening bell when it dropped more than 7%, triggering a 15-minute "circuit breaker."

Shares tumbled in Europe and Asia after the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus pandemic and the Dow Jones entered bear market territory Wednesday.

Thailand's exchange halted trading for a half-hour after the benchmark hit its 10% limit down. Benchmarks in Paris, London and Frankfurt all opened more than 5% lower.

Trump on Wednesday announced actions designed to ease the economic cost of the outbreak including unspecified aid for workers impacted by the virus, a deferment of tax payments for some individuals and businesses and low-interest loans for small businesses. He also announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe starting Friday night, with exceptions for Americans and for travel from the United Kingdom.

Futures for the S&P 500 moved from a loss of 0.4% just before Trump spoke from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. EST to a loss of 3.3% an hour later. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were showing a drop of 3.5%.

But within that same hour came two more stunning pieces of news related to the virus. Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had contracted the virus, and the NBA announced it would suspend its season after a player tested positive.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dived in Thursday morning trading. Benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and China are also falling.

As the U.S. deals with both the health and economic fallouts from the virus, it's important to separate facts from fear. World Health Organization officials said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.