Walmart will do temperature checks of all employees to prevent spread of coronavirus

Walmart will begin taking the temperature of its employees prior to their shifts in the hopes of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, the company said in a press release on Monday.

According to the press release, the company is in the process of sending digital thermometers to all of its store locations, which could take up to three weeks.

Once the thermometers arrive, all employees will have their temperature taken before every shift. Those who have fevers of over 100 will be paid for the day and sent home. Any employees with a fever have been asked not to return to work until they go three straight days without a fever of over 100.

Walmart said it would also supply gloves and masks to employees who want them. The store says the equipment will arrive at stores within a week or two, and that they would continue to provide them to employees while supplies last.

The store also encouraged employees to stay six feet away from others while working and wash their hands frequently with soap for 20 seconds.