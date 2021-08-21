Want to see music live in Mississippi? Some venues are requiring testing, vaccination

The Lyric and Proud Larry's in Oxford announced the requirements this week.

OXFORD, Miss — Two Mississippi concert venues are requiring guests to provide proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or show negative test results.

The Oxford Eagle reported The Lyric and Proud Larry's in Oxford announced the requirements this week.

Lyric general manager Lindsay Dillon-Maginnis said the regulations are a trend nationwide for music festivals.

Not every venue in Mississippi is following suit.

Entertainer Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit announced they would pull out of an October show at the Brandon Amphitheater. Isbell said the venue would not require attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.