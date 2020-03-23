Watch: Gov. Bill Lee holds news conference on COVID-19 response in Tennessee

This comes after an order Lee issued this weekend closing many businesses for 14 days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is holding a news conference with the latest on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

This comes after Lee issued a sweeping order this weekend urging residents to work from home and ordering bars and restaurants to close for 14 days starting Monday with the exception of drive-thru, take-out, and delivery services.

Lee's order also closed gyms and fitness centers from Monday until April 6, and he barred most visits to nursing homes, retirement homes, and long-term care facilities.

The order also prohibits social gatherings of 10 or more people.

The number of confirmed cases in Tennessee has risen to more than 500. Two people in the state have died from the virus.

(TN Governor's Office News Release) - Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee established the COVID-19 Unified Command, a joint effort to be led by Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, to streamline coordination across the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee Department of Military.

“The COVID-19 pandemic challenges every aspect of traditional government response in a crisis,” said Gov. Lee. “I have appointed the Unified Command to effectively change the way we attack COVID-19 in Tennessee as we work to simultaneously address health, economic and supply crises.”

Commissioner Stuart McWhorter currently heads the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration and will leave this post to head the COVID-19 Unified Command. McWhorter appointed retired Brig. Gen. Scott Brower to serve as chief of staff for the operation.

“Gen. Brower’s special forces background and previous service as the Acting Senior Commander for the 101st Airborne Division has enabled him to pull leaders together and troubleshoot quickly in a crisis,” said McWhorter. “Gov. Lee has urged our team to challenge every barrier and assembling this team is the first step.”

Brower resides in Clarksville and most recently served as the military advisor in residence to the president of Austin Peay State University. The COVID-19 Unified Command also includes:

Patrick Sheehan, TEMA Director

Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Health

Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Adjutant General, Tennessee Department of Military

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

