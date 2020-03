WATCH LIVE: Update from Mayor Jim Strickland on COVID-19 and his Executive Order

Mayor Strickland addresses the coronavirus pandemic and his recent Executive Order to close bars and restaurant dining rooms.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is talking Friday morning about COVID-19 in the city and discussing his Executive Order declaring a civil emergency which he issued Thursday afternoon.

Fore more informational resources related to COVID-19 from the Shelby County Health Department, this webpage features information and recommendations for health care providers, individuals and families, organizers of community events, business leaders, and schools.

-----------------------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk