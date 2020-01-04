Watch: live update from MS Gov. Tate Reeves on COVID-19 response in the state

The Mississippi Governor is holding a briefing on the latest measures being taken in the state.

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is giving a briefing on the latest response by the state to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reeves posts his updates to his Facebook page. You can watch HERE.

Tate Reeves We will be making a major announcement regarding a new phase in Mississippi's efforts to combat COVID-19 at 3:30. It will require all of us to adapt in order to save lives. Check your local news or follow on our Facebook page where we will live stream.

