Watch: live update from MS Gov. Tate Reeves on COVID-19 response in the state

The Mississippi Governor is holding a briefing on the latest measures being taken in the state.
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is giving a briefing on the latest response by the state to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Reeves posts his updates to his Facebook page. You can watch HERE.

Tate Reeves
We will be making a major announcement regarding a new phase in Mississippi's efforts to combat COVID-19 at 3:30. It will require all of us to adapt in order to save lives. Check your local news or follow on our Facebook page where we will live stream.
Facebook |Apr 01, 2035

Coronavirus in Context: 

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. 
  • If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.