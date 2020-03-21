Watch live: White House coronavirus task force to provide update on US response

The coronavirus has infected over 275,000 and killed more than 11,300 worldwide.

Key coronavirus updates for Saturday, March 21:

White House Coronavirus Task Force holds presser Saturday

USA Track and Field calls for Olympic postponement along with USA Swimming

Spain has recorded almost 5,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours as it climbed into third place in the global ranking of infections behind China and Italy.

South Korea’s prime minister has “strongly recommended” the country’s religious facilities, gyms and clubs close for 15 days.

Overseas passengers flying to Beijing may have to quarantine in Inner Mongolia if they have the new coronavirus.

Nissan says it will suspend vehicle production at its two Mexican assembly plants beginning next week.

New Mexico election regulators are encouraging registered voters to request mail-in ballots ahead of the state's June 2 primary election.

Colombia is joining a growing list of nations that have imposed mandatory lockdowns for citizens in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus has infected more than 275,000 people and killed more than 11,300 worldwide. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 88,000 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. There are no vaccines or treatments yet, so staying clear of one another is key to flattening the pandemic's contagion curve.

USA Track and Field asks that Olympics be postponed until 2021

U.S. Olympic leaders face a growing rebellion after the USA Track and Field chief added to the call for a postponement of the Tokyo Games because of the mushrooming coronavirus crisis.

Nearly 5,000 new infections in a day in Spain

Health authorities said Saturday that virus infections have reached 24,926, up from 19,980 the day before. Total deaths were 1,326, up from 1,002 on Friday. Over 1,600 patients are in intensive care units that authorities admit are at their limits. Madrid is the hardest-hit region with almost 9,000 infections.

Spain is approaching one week of tight restrictions on free moment and the closure of most shops as hospitals and nursing homes buckle under the burden of the virus outbreak. But authorities admit that they expect infections to continue to rise before the measures can hopefully reverse the trend.

Iran announces more deaths as confirmed cases grow

Air raid sirens have echoed across Jordan's capital to mark the start of a three-day curfew. It's the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the region's worst outbreak.

The latest Health Ministry figures bring Iran's overall death toll to 1,556 amid 20,610 confirmed cases as of Saturday.

Iran has faced widespread criticism for its lagging response to the outbreak. In one of the strictest measures yet, Jordan has ordered all shops to close and all people to stay off the streets until at least Tuesday, when it plans to announce specific times for shopping.

Africa coronavirus infections top 1,000

The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has topped 1,000, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Angola reported its first cases, and Burkina Faso’s foreign minister announced he is infected. At least 40 of Africa’s 54 countries now have confirmed cases.

The Ivory Coast said it would close its borders starting Sunday, while Ethiopia’s electoral authorities were discussing the possible impact on a national election later this year.

South Korea's prime minister recommends churches, gyms close

South Korea’s prime minister has “strongly recommended” the country’s religious facilities, gyms and clubs to close for the next 15 days to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Chung Se-kyun during a nationally televised speech on Saturday said the government plans to use administrative orders to shut down the facilities that remain open but fail to enforce distance between people.

He says the government could also file damage claims against the churches and businesses if they become linked to infections after failing to employ preventive measures.

The Gyeonggi province surrounding capital Seoul has already taken similar steps, issuing administrative orders that required around 140 churches and 15,000 karaokes, computer gaming rooms and clubs to strengthen anti-virus measures.

Norwegians: Olympics must wait until virus 'under control'

The Norwegian Olympic Committee says it wants the Tokyo Games only to take place once the coronavirus outbreak “is under firm control” worldwide. The NIF laid out its position in a letter sent to IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday entitled “Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and COVID-19” and signed by its president and secretary general.

The body is urging the IOC to provide an “insight on the central milestones” in the process leading to the final decision on whether the games will be held. Calls are growing for the Tokyo Games to be postponed.

Beijing screening overseas flights for virus

Overseas passengers flying to Beijing may have to quarantine in Inner Mongolia if they have the new coronavirus or have been in close contact with anyone that does.

The Chinese capital is rerouting flights to three other cities as it tries to prevent fresh outbreaks started by infected people arriving from abroad. One is Hothot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region. The city is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of Beijing.

The state-owned China Daily said that passengers and crew will be screened on arrival. Confirmed cases will be sent to local hospitals, and close contacts to quarantine facilities in the cities, the English-language newspaper reported. Other passengers will then continue to Beijing.

The other cities are Tianjin and Taiyuan. Beijing has identified more than 80 imported cases in recent weeks.

Nissan suspending production at 2 Mexican plants

Nissan says it will suspend vehicle production at its two Mexican assembly plants beginning next week as a protective measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

The Japanese automaker says in a statement released Friday night that work will be suspended from Wednesday through April 14.

Nissan says there are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus among its employees. Mexico’s government reported earlier Friday evening that the number of confirmed cases across the country had risen to 203, with two deaths.

Nissan has a small-car assembly plant in Aquascalientes in central Mexico, and it produces small cars and pickup trucks at a plant in Cuernavaca near Mexico City.

Nissan announced on Wednesday that it is temporarily suspending production of its manufacturing facilities in the U.S. starting March 20 through April 6.

New Mexico encourages mail-in balloting amid virus concerns

New Mexico election regulators are encouraging registered voters to request mail-in ballots ahead of the state's June 2 primary election in light of a public health emergency concerning the coronavirus.

Ohio delayed its presidential primary in the final hours before scheduled polling to prevent fueling the pandemic. In New Mexico, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Friday announced that absentee ballots can be requested through an online portal.

New Mexico has “no-fault” absentee balloting in which mail-in ballots can be requested for any reason.

Primary election absentee ballots are sent out to voters starting on May 5. The final day to request an absentee ballot is May 28.

Colombia imposes lockdowns starting Tuesday

Colombia is joining a growing list of nations that have imposed mandatory lockdowns for citizens in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

President Iván Duque announced Friday night that Colombians will be required to isolate in their homes beginning Tuesday and running through April 13.

Peru, Ecuador, and Venezuela are among other Latin American countries that have already taken similar measures.

Colombia has confirmed 158 cases of coronavirus infections thus far, with no deaths, and officials are hoping that imposing drastic measures now will help reduce the number of cases in the weeks ahead.

Duque says the lockdown is a decision “for health and for life.”

Colombia’s capital city, Bogota, began its own lockdown Friday, leaving the city’s usually traffic-filled streets largely empty.

Shane Warne turns gin distillery over to hand sanitizer

Legendary Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has turned his hand from making gin to making hand-sanitizer as shortages frustrate attempts to control the coronavirus outbreak. Warne, who retired from test cricket in 2007 with a record 708 wickets, is a part-owner of the award-winning SevenZeroEight gin distillery.

In a statement, Warne said the distillery was turning its production from gin to alcohol hand rubs which would be provided to two hospitals in West Australia.

Sri Lanka closing expressways for traffic

Sri Lankan authorities have closed all expressways for traffic after the government declared a 2 1/2-day curfew.