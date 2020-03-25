Watch nature livestreams to pretend you’re outside while social distancing inside

Get wild anywhere during the coronavirus pandemic with these outdoor inspired livestreams.

The coronavirus pandemic mandated many people practice social distancing in their residences to stop the spread of the virus.

Luckily, there are nature livestreams to keep us all occupied and entertained when we’re saturated with news or just in need of a break. Put them on behind you while you work or educate yourself about wolves. We’ve collected a list of just some of the Neature (that’s neat-nature) livestreams around the world occurring over the next week.

25 years of Yellowstone wolves

Yellowstone National Park will stream a Facebook Live presentation on March 31 at 11 a.m. MST to commemorate 25 years of Yellowstone wolves. Senior Wildlife Biologist Doug Smith will look to the future and discuss the relationship between wolves and people.

View past videos here.

Explore Google Maps Treks

Google Maps isn’t technically live, but it does offer users an interactive feature to explore and learn about different parts of the world. Users can venture to the Arctic, gaze upon the Pyramids of Giza and discover the Galapagos Islands using street view.

Take in this view of Yavapai Point at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon:

California Academy of Sciences coral reef cam

California Academy of Sciences boasts a library of nature cams and educational material sure to send you into a deep dive. Their live Philippine Coral Reef Cam hosts live fish feedings at 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. PST. CAS also has Farallon Islands, penguin and lagoon cams.

Explore.org and EarthCam

Explore.org and EarthCam are the best of all worlds, compiling animals and nature from sources like the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Cincinnati Zoo. Coral Reefs? Mountains? Sweeping Valleys? You name it they have it.

Brown bears at Brooks Falls in Alaska