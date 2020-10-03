Watch: West Memphis leaders brief public on coronavirus concerns

There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Crittenden County.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis leaders held a news conference Tuesday to address concerns about the coronavirus in the community.

From a news release from West Memphis city leaders:

“Our goal is to ensure accurate information is provided to the public, by working with city and county Emergency Management to ensure that measures are ready to be implemented and in place to help reduce our risk of a local outbreak.

‘While the Coronavirus is not an immediate threat to our community as no cases of the virus have been confirmed in Crittenden County or the state of Arkansas at this time, we are partnering with county-wide organizations, local and state public health officials to monitor trends and prepare our organizations and residents,’ said Mayor McClendon.

For the latest Arkansas Coronavirus updates and information please visit, the Arkansas Department of Health Services website https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus.”