We Are Memphis hosting virtual event series as a response to COVID-19

Latest installment will be in Instagram live April 16

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Video courtesy: Philip Thompson



It seems like the majority of Memphis entertainment is getting used to their newly-found digital platforms, and We Are Memphis is no exception.

With the stay at home order extended through the month of April, businesses in the city are searching for ways to keep the public entertained while having to stay home due to the coronavirus during the busiest time of the year. They are practicing social distancing by starting a virtual entertainment series on Instagram that has featured Jessica Jones, Jared Boyd, and DJ Bizzle Blueband.

Local 24 News spoke with Jessica Richard, the brand operations manager for We Are Memphis, about the upcoming event series. The virtual event will happen every Thursday at 7:00 pm on Instagram live. Up this week is Chef Eli of Sage in downtown Memphis.

"We've just seen a lot of these kinds of events going on locally and nationally since we started self-isolating so this is kind of our introduction into that space," she says.

She tells Local 24 News that despite not being able to go outside and enjoy the city's long list of spring into summer events, there is still a lot going on online.

"Memphis doesn't end, we keep chuggin' along. We will come out of this one the other side, but until then, this is just a good way for us Memphians to stay connected," she adds.

"You can stay so disconnected in your four walls everyday but this is just a great reminder that Memphians are there for you," she says.

While the virtual series is only scheduled through this month, she predicts that there will be many more events after that.

You can follow We Are Memphis and all of their upcoming virtual events by clicking here.