West Cancer Center Oncologist sends oxygen concentrators to fight COVID in Nepal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. Mike Martin is no stranger to philanthropy work here in the United States and across the world.

Notable oncologist at West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Memphis, Dr. Mike Martin spends a majority of his time serving others. From patient advocacy and care to frequent mission work all over the globe, he works tirelessly to share his work and expertise with others.

On Dr. Martin’s last trip overseas, he visited Uzbekistan to meet, mentor and teach chemotherapists, surgeons, professors, residents and medical students about cancer care and treatments done here in the U.S. Afterwards communications continued and resulted in a request for help. Dr. Dulal of Nepal, Province 1 simply asked Dr. Martin, “Can you help get us some oxygen? We are dying."

And he did. Dr. Martin helped.

Within 24-hours, Dr. Martin worked alongside the Grace Fund and his personal network of friends and family to raise $90,000. They worked together to overcome incredible logistic obstacles in communicating with the American Cancer Society (ASCO) / HVO in Nepal, then with the US Embassy in Uzbekistan, to ultimately purchase and deliver 171 oxygen concentrators to COVID patients in need.

In the midst of this global pandemic, working together – even across the world – makes live saving differences. Dr. Mike Martin is a leading example of how the entire realm of healthcare is working to fight this virus together.

West Cancer Center is grateful to have Dr. Martin and many other dedicated physicians like him on our team.