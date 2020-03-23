West Memphis launches COVID-19 Community Relief Program

If you wish to donate items, services or wish to help please call 870-732-7534.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Mayor McClendon and the City of West Memphis along with other civic organizations, today will announce the launch of Mayor McClendon’s COVID-19 Community Relief Program to assist our most vulnerable residents with the resources they need during this critical time.

Mayor McClendon’s COVID-19 Community Relief Program will focus on supporting children and families, hourly wage earners, businesses, healthcare workers, older adults, people living with disabilities, first responders and others impacted during this critical time.

As our community and state address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, many in the area are living in or near poverty and lack disposable income, and cannot afford a day without pay, or to seek medical attention when they or their children may need it. The virus and its after-effects will be another source of stress on our already vulnerable members of the community.

Provided below is a list of resources and information for West Memphians and businesses during the COVID-19 crisis:

In order to minimize the impact on our community, we are implementing the updated operations procedures effective immediately:

The West Memphis Utilities will be temporarily suspending disconnects for residential and commercial customers for nonpayment. We understand the financial impact COVID-19 can have on our community, and we are dedicated to supporting our customers and employees during this time.

West Memphis Utilities will also be suspending all late fees at this time.

FREE WiFi and computer access at the West Memphis First Baptist Church parking lot.

Childcare assistance for healthcare workers and first responders.

AFTER HOURS MEAL Program.

DRIVE by testing for the first 50 patients beginning Wednesday at East Arkansas Family Health Center.

If you wish to donate items, services or wish to help please contact us at 870-732-7534.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

