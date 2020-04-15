West Memphis Mayor has a message for people who aren't following social distancing rules: 'Stay your A** at home'

Mayor Marco McClendon told residents, they could put people at risk by not adhering to his COVID-19 curfew.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon has told residents to "stay your a** at home" if they are thinking of going outside for non-essential reasons during curfew hours.

In a Facebook Live message to people in West Memphis, McClendon said people outside for non-essential purposes were needlessly putting people's families and friends at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McClendon also said, Crittenden County has the second-fastest-growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Emergency COVID-19 Press Conference (4.14.20) Posted by The City of West Memphis on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

McClendon asked Facebook viewers: "Why is it so hard for us to do our part? We know the only way we have that can stop this spread of this virus is our social distancing in our city.

The curfew that is in effect for West Memphis is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

