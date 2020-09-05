What is ‘coronavirus mutation’ and should you be concerned?

Researchers from the United States and the United Kingdom collaborate on study of ‘coronavirus mutation’

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — When we hear the word "mutation," especially when it relates to our health, it's enough to make us stop and listen. How about “coronavirus mutation?” It's been one of the top Google search trends this week. One study looked into what this could mean moving forward.

Data updates by the second as coronavirus spreads throughout our country. And like the data, COVID-19 itself changes too, according to researchers.

Trending on Google is "coronavirus mutation." In one study, scientists from the U.S. and U.K. collaborated to see how COVID-19 mutation named "D614G" could cause problems.

Before we jump in, how do researchers and doctors find possible mutations? ER doctor Dale Criner explains comparing COVID-19 reactions of patients is an indicator.

"A lot of times patients can present the same way, sometimes they present with slightly different symptoms," Dr. Criner said.

BBC news reports D614G "is becoming dominant and could make the disease more infectious." Researchers compared the virus' genetic make-up inside patients to find changes. D614G did stand out.

"The mutation itself is not surprising, we do expect viruses to mutate," said Dr. Criner.

While not surprising, researchers were worried that D614G had the potential to become *more* infectious, but there's not enough research to draw conclusions. Also to be noted, they studied a narrow group of close to 500 COVID-19 patients in Sheffield, England. The understanding of the virus and how it adapts changes by the minute.

"We want to make sure that we are keeping abreast of what the changes may be in symptoms and presentation," Dr. Criner said.