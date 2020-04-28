When can people in Shelby County go to hairstylists again?

Hairstylist fears it could be months before going back to work even with ‘Back to Business’ reopen plan during coronavirus pandemic

SHELBY COUNTY, Tennessee — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the local economy. Now, for the first time, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland are united in taking steps to reopen businesses and get people back to work.

"We felt it was time to safely start introducing measures that alleviate some burdens on the economy while also balancing the need to protect our citizens," Strickland said.

Phase one of the ‘Back to Business’ plan will depend on data to determine the start date. Until we see a decline in cases for 14 days, phase one will not begin.

That raises concerns for some hairstylists, like Zac Williams of Neuvo Salon, who are not factored into the plan until phase two. "Personal appearance" businesses such as hair and nail salons and spas will open in phase two with specific capacity and operations restrictions developed in partnership with the industry and providers.

"With this being spread through contact, I think it’s going to be a long time before we open salons," Williams said.

Williams said people want to return to getting their hair cut, but safety will always be the priority even if it means staying out of work a little longer. He said Neuvo Salon is working to implement a plan to keep clients and stylists safe, like staggering appointments.

"I think salons, we got to figure out a way to do it the right way but the bottom line is people are going to go," Williams said.

While the Shelby County and Memphis mayors prioritize the health of their residents, they also realize we need to start getting back to work when it's safe.

"We have residents who put their livelihoods and the ability to take care of their family on the line but make no mistake, the data will drive any reopening," Harris said.