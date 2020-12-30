When is the soonest I can have an in-person visit with my loved one in a nursing home?

Nursing homes are among the first that will receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Tennessee

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Knowing the Covid-19 vaccine is being distributed to nursing homes now is giving people hope they'll be back with their loved ones soon.

Within the first phase of the distribution, all staff and residents in Tennessee nursing homes will be some of the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. These facilities will have to wait for further guidance from the Tennessee Department of Health about when in-person visits can safely resume.

Dr. Jeff Warren, a member of the Shelby County Covid-19 Task Force, advised it'll be the safest to visit your loved one once both of you are vaccinated.

Residents at Ave Maria Home in Bartlett will be getting their first dose starting next week. Mary Ann Mathis, a resident at the nursing home, hopes the vaccine will be the answer to her prayers to see her family on the outside.

"I hope so," Mathis said. "I really do."

Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have been on lockdown for nearly a year now due to their vulnerable population. The only way Mathis has been able to see her family is through technology or visits at her bedroom window.

"I miss it," Mathis said. "I miss having them very much, but they can’t come in here and see me."

Once everyone is vaccinated, the first thing she wants to do with her family is to just be together.

"Just hug them and laugh and talk," Mathis said.

Mathis said these months waiting for an end to this pandemic have not been easy, but she's grateful she has a family who sticks together.

"My family has shown nothing but love," Mathis said. "All we did was laugh, talk, and join each other in every kind of situation that you can imagine whether it’s sad or happy."

She credits her faith for giving her strength and positivity throughout this difficult time. Her advice to others missing their loved ones is simple.