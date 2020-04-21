When will Dollywood reopen after coronavirus pandemic?

While officials haven't released a date yet, a spokesperson told 10News they are talking about it and making plans.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — One of the country's most popular amusement parks was not immune to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dollywood, originally scheduled to hold its 2020 grand opening on March 14, delayed the date to keep customers and workers safe.

They told us then that they hoped to reschedule the opening for May.

While officials haven't released a date yet, a spokesperson told 10News they are talking about it and making plans.

Gov. Bill Lee announced that his safer at home order would expire on April 30, allowing most businesses to reopen starting May 1. While no details have been announced, officials have said that social distancing and limiting large crowds would still be important to reopen safely.

Dollywood will likely wait for further guidance from the state on guidelines for safely reopening.

The spokesperson said once a decision is made, they will notify season pass holders first, then the general public.

In a video from Dolly Parton sent to season pass holders, she said when the time is right, and they can be sure that they can keep visitors and staff safe, "we'll all be together again in the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains."

She told everyone to follow safeguards so they can be happy and healthy when we see you again.

"Brighter days are ahead! Keep your spirits up and stay safe," she concluded.

The Pigeon Forge Chamber posted a video on its Facebook page saying they'd heard Dollywood would reopen on June 1, but that information is not confirmed.

The chamber said most businesses would reopen on May 1 with safeguards in place, and that theater would reopen May 9.

The nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park is also closed to the public, but officials said they are working on a phased reopening plan and will announce those details soon.