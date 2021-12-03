WATCH LIVE: White House health officials hold COVID-19 briefing

Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky are expected to update the public Friday morning on the U.S. coronavirus response efforts.

WASHINGTON — Health officials on the White House coronavirus response team will hold a briefing on Friday morning, a day after President Joe Biden signed a massive $1.9 trillion legislative bill for coronavirus relief and marked the one-year anniversary of the virus becoming a pandemic.

The health officials expected to speak during the 11:15 a.m. ET briefing includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, senior advisor to the COVID-19 response team and White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Wednesday said the U.S. could see significant steps toward a return to the pre-pandemic normal, even before the country reaches coronavirus herd immunity. He estimated that the outbreak would end when 70-85% of the population was vaccinated.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday, however, cautioned that only about 10% of the population is fully vaccinated, but her agency anticipated loosening federal guidelines as more people receive shots.

The U.S. is set to receive enough doses of the three approved vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, by the middle of May to cover all adults. The surplus would ensure supply to cover young adults and children, pending the result of safety and efficacy trials. They could also be used as potential “boosters” to further protect against emerging virus variants or be shared with allies overseas once Americans are protected.

The federal health officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated to stop the stead of the virus. As of Friday morning, there have been more than 530,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.