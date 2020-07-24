Who should get tested for COVID-19?

The Shelby County Health Department now says if you don’t have any coronavirus symptoms or if you have not been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, don’t get tested

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It’s not unusual for local health officials to be making changes to practices and protocols during the coronavirus pandemic. As the virus continues to spread, alterations are expected. But one recent change seems to be causing some pushback.

And no, I’m not talking about wearing masks. This involves who should be tested for COVID-19 – and more importantly, who should not. This week, the Shelby County Health Department shifted a bit – by saying people who don’t have any symptoms or exposure, don’t need to get tested.

Officials also are discouraging some businesses – particularly restaurants – from having their employees tested as a condition to return to work – if they previously had the virus and recovered.

That is not sitting well with some restaurant owners. And who can blame them. They, perhaps more than most business owners, are being extra careful. Because they’ve been the ones the most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The reason for the change is that testing centers are being overwhelmed. And testing labs are facing serious backlogs and dwindling supplies.

All of this exposes the numerous mixed messages we’ve been getting – primarily from the federal government. Adequate testing as a national issue has been a problem all along – simply because we were unprepared and slow to react.

The illnesses and death from COVID-19 have been incomprehensible. And the economic impact, staggering. Restaurants especially deserve a break. Let’s hope they get it.

And that’s my point of view. I’m Otis Sanford, for Local 24 News.