Why is it so hard to find certain kinds of soda?

An aluminum shortage and disruption of the supply chain for artificial sweetener are two contributing factors.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — First, it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer that were hard to find. Now, certain kinds of soda seem to have disappeared.

At Stump's Family Market Place in Point Loma, the manager said you won't see Tab, Diet Rite or Cherry Coke Zero.

On Coca-Cola's Twitter page, people are asking where are their favorites like Fresca, Vanilla Coke, and Caffeine-Free Diet Coke?

"I started a diet a year ago and I gave up sugar. And so Cherry Coke Zero just became my go-to drink as a treat," Sheri McGuffin told News 8's sister station WXIA-TV in Atlanta.

"Those little things when they disappear it leaves a huge hole, and you don't realize it until it happens," she added.

She tweeted to Coca-Cola:

I completely understand shortage of disinfecting wipes and lack of coin circulation, but why is Cherry Coke Zero so hard to find? #drinkofchoice @CocaCola 😥 pic.twitter.com/eGa85mUgtG — Sheri McGuffin 🌎 (@drmcguffin) July 9, 2020

The company tweeted back that it's seeing a greater demand for products consumed at home.

Coca-Cola Spokesperson Ann Moore sent News 8 a similar statement:

"I can tell you that like many companies, we continue to see high demand for products consumed at home. We are implementing contingency plans as best we can to get the products people want to store shelves. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through these unprecedented times."

Back in February, Coca-Cola reported in its annual report that the pandemic had disrupted its supply chain for artificial sweetener and "certain other ingredients" that are shipped from China.

There's also the aluminum can shortage News 8 told viewers about earlier this month.

The can manufacturing company Ball confirmed the supply issue saying:

"We are aggressively expanding our US can manufacturing production by installing two new lines in existing facilities and building two state of the art plants."