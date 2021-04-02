Will we be calling this Super Bowl Sunday "Super Spreader Sunday" instead?

Top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci said you should skip the Super Bowl parties.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — For millions of Americans, Super Bowl Sunday is usually spent with family and friends. However, health experts don't want this year's Super Bowl Sunday to be known as "Super Spreader Sunday."

Daniel Reed, the general manager of Local in Overton Square, said they'll be following the rules from the Shelby County Health Department extra closely. He said he's not worried his restaurant will be a facilitator in spreading Covid-19.

"I didn’t stress out," Reed said. "We’ve always done what we’re supposed to do. We’ve always gone above and beyond what we’re supposed to do and I think we’ll be fine."

With capacity cut in half, his restaurant won't be packed, but also because Super Bowl Sundays are typically celebrated at house parties. However, this year it's advised you skip the party and any large gatherings.

Continue to #WearAMask, avoid crowds, stay 6 ft from others, and avoid poorly ventilated spaces. These prevention measures, together with vaccination, offer the best protection from getting and spreading #COVID19. More: https://t.co/48x8hF7Aue. pic.twitter.com/4FKDCYt8TW — CDC (@CDCgov) February 3, 2021

"On a good year it’s good, not great, but everybody seems to have a party," Reed said.

Reed said the only major problem he'll face is the two hour limit for tables.

"That’s going to be the problem right there," Reed said. "When you have people sitting and watching a game and they’ve watched three quarters of a game."

He expects his customers will respect the rules and still have a great day watching the game.

"Once you explain it to them, they understand it, and it becomes so much easier," Reed said.