Williamson County man tests positive for the Coronavirus; state health leaders said public should remain calm

Tennessee is now one of 13 states with a confirmed case of the Coronavirus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a confirmed Tennessee case Thursday morning, there are now 99 reported Coronavirus cases in the United States, including that 44-year-old Williamson County, Tennessee man, who flew from Boston to Nashville in recent days.

That man and others in his home are being quarantined and monitored.

Tennessee's leading health experts said Thursday morning that the state's first Coronavirus case is not cause for alarm. The man is showing only mild symptoms.

The state's top doctors again reminded the public that the general risk of the Coronavirus in the Volunteer State and nationwide remains low.

"Preparedness is how we deal with situations like this," Gov. Bill Lee said.

Gov. Bill Lee offered a message of calm Thursday morning, after doctors confirmed the state's first Coronavirus case.

"He is currently isolated at home with mild symptoms. His household contacts are quarantined," Tennessee Department Of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said.

The man flew in recent days from Boston to Nashville. Both Massachusetts and Tennessee doctors are in close contact to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

So far, eight in Tennessee were tested for the Coronavirus, including that one positive case.

Right now, the state lab can test 85 others and the Centers for Disease Control are prioritizing those who had contact with that infected patient.

"At this point, the general risk to the public remains low," Dr. Piercey said.

Gov. Lee said Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin testing for the Coronavirus and is prepared to respond swiftly and thoroughly should other cases be confirmed.

"While this is a serious situation, I urge Tennesseans to keep this illness in perspective as the vast majority of cases are mild and manageable," Gov. Lee said.

Since the Coronavirus is not widespread in the United States, Tennessee health experts said no additional precautions are recommended for the general public.