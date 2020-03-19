Woman at assisted living residence shares how to maintain positive outlook during coronavirus pandemic

90-year-old says it’s an especially lonely time without visitors.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s been an especially tough time for people living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities. People age 60 and older --and especially those with pre-existing conditions-- are the most vulnerable to the virus. There are no visitors allowed from the outside, including family and many can’t mingle with one another.

90-year-old Geraldine Wilson said the staff is doing the best they can to help the residents. Her doctor’s appointment on Wednesday was her first time out and about in five days.

“Hanging in there,” Wilson said.

Never in her entire life has she experienced a pandemic like the coronavirus. Not having the ability to she her family, friends, and especially her daughter has been difficult.

“It makes it very difficult,” Wilson said. “My daughter is really important in my life. She does my pills and so forth. It’s very, very difficult.”

She said the uncertainty of the virus and how long it will take its course is scary. She feels the same way a lot of people do right now.

“It gives you a feeling of helplessness,” Wilson said.

She has the company of her cat, Max, she watches a lot of reruns on TV, and reads a lot. However, the cure for loneliness and uncertainty for her is a phone call away, her brother. In trying times like these, she recommends calling someone who will lighten the mood and make you laugh