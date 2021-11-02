Woman shares story of heartbreak after losing loved one to Covid-19 she unknowingly infected

Faith leaders held a vigil to remember the 2,256 people who have died from Covid-19 in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several people who have felt the effects of losing someone to Covid-19 gathered with faith leaders for a candlelight vigil at Crosstown Concourse to remember the 2,256 people who have died from the virus in Shelby County.

It's been a 20 months long, harrowing battle that one way or another has affected every single one of us.

For many, like Stacey Ettinger, the greatest challenge is coping with the heartbreak that comes from it.

"Unfortunately my husband and I had it," Ettinger said. "We did not know we were asymptomatic."

Ettinger lost her mother-in-law, Theresa Ettinger, to the virus two weeks ago. They hadn't seen her for nearly two years and figured they were safe to visit.

"When we found out one of the things that resonated with me the most is my husband said, 'I hope I haven’t just killed my mother,'" Ettinger said.

When her mother-in-law found out she had Covid-19 she was partially vaccinated and never got around to getting her second shot.

"She knew what she needed to do and she did it, but it was just too late," Ettinger said. "Don’t let it be too late for you."

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth COVID19 update for Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/Sqzwvst4gw — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) November 2, 2021

Ettinger and her husband were fully vaccinated, continued masking, but they now wish they had been even more careful.

"I know that everybody is tired," Ettinger said. "We all are and I think that those of us who are vaccinated I think we’re just as guilty as those that aren’t being vaccinated by not continuing to do the things we learned in the beginning."

Ettinger prayed she would never lose someone so important to this virus and she hopes no one else has to feel this immense sadness.