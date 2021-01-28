Women United and United Way of the Mid-South answering community questions about COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, Feb 11

The virtual town-hall event will feature NIH Deputy Director, Dr. Barney Graham, who will answer questions about the vaccines' effectiveness.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On February 11 from 6:00pm-7:30pm, Women United and United Way of the Mid-South will host "Candid Conversations: COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccinations", a free, virtual town-hall event to educate the public and answer their questions about coronavirus vaccines.

The town hall will feature a panel of medical professionals, including Dr. Barney Graham, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Health Vaccine Research Center and Chief of the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory.

The event is designed to answer common questions and concerns that members of the public might have about getting the vaccines, as well as to dispell common myths that prevent people from choosing to receive vaccines.

The panel will also explore how vaccines are distributed, other tools that can be used to fight COVID-19 infection and an explanation on how mRNA vaccines work.

"To stop this pandemic, the Mid-South needs to use all available prevention tools," said Rev. Kenneth S Robinson, MD, President and CEO of United Way of the Mid-south. There are many in the community who have concerns about the vaccine, and desire a deeper understanding of the role the vaccine can play in keeping ourselves, our families and friends, and our neighbors safe and healthy and our community productive."

The panel will be moderated by Founder and Editor of "MLK50: Justice Through Journalism," Wendi Thomas. The panelists include:

Rev. Dr. Keith Norman, Pastor, First Baptist Broad; VP of Government Affairs, Baptist Memorial Healthcare; and member of the Memphis – Shelby County Joint COVID-19 Task Force

Latonya Washington, MD, President, Bluff City Medical Society

Nathaniel Boutte, PharmD, Pharmacist, Walgreens

Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health

, MD, MBA, FAAP, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health Alisa Haushalter, DNP, RN, PHNA-BC, Director, Shelby County Health Department