You can dedicate a light on a bridge over the Mississippi River to honor a healthcare worker

The lights will glow blue Thursday evening in honor of those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On the evening of Thursday, April 9, after sundown, the Mighty Lights on the Big River Crossing and Hernando de Soto bridge will join landmarks around the country to glow blue in solidarity with healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 global crisis.

Over 130 landmark and historic buildings all over the United Kingdom were lit blue on March 26 as a salute to healthcare workers on the front lines. Now, spearheaded by Americans for the Arts, the #LightItBlue campaign is crossing the pond and will appear in cities across the United States on Thursday, April 9, beginning at 8:00 p.m. local time, “creating a national show of support and gratitude to those essential workers caring for us on the front lines and creating a universal symbol of solidarity and hope.”

In addition to the dedicated show, Memphians are invited to dedicate a singular Mighty Light to a Memphis healthcare employee or medical professional via dedicate.mightylights.com.

Mighty Lights will pledge half of its Dedicate a Light proceeds to the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis’ Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund through April 21.