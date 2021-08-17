'You can get charged a co-pay for those kinds of visits' | COVID tests are generally free, but there is an exception

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 testing is ramping back up, and some people are getting a surprise bill. The Senior Director of the National Patient Advocate Foundation, Caitlin Donovan, explains there is generally only one reason a person should be charged for a COVID test.
Since COVID tests are covered by the federal government, under the CARES Act. This means no co-pays, no deductibles, and no co-insurance charges. Donovan said that includes other tests that are run during a suspected COVID case.
"So, if you go to your provider and they say we are going to also test you for the flu and then for actual COVID, you should not be charged for that flu test either," she said.
Donovan said there is one situation where you do have to pay -- if your employer requires you to do regular testing. She said, "Those are not covered by the rule of no charges no co-pays. you can get charged a co-pay for those kinds of visits."
To avoid a surprise a bill she said, "If you go in and it's the first time you see that provider and they say we are going to give you a wellness check first, they can now charge you for the co-pay they can charge you for the wellness visit and now thy only thing they can't charge you for is the actual COVID lab test."
Donovan said if you are insured and have a bill, wait to pay and ask for an explanation of benefits from your insurance and fight back. If you are not insured she said you can still fight back.
NPAF gives up to $3,000 to help with co-pay, co-insurance and deductible (medications and office visits), over-the-counter medications, medical and insurance premiums. Click here to see eligibility requirements and to apply.
Here are a few testing centers across the Mid-South:
Shelby County, Tennessee
Christ Community Health Services
1720 RKS Commercial Cove
Memphis, TN 38114
Memphis Health Center
767 Walker Ave
Memphis, TN 38126
Poplar Healthcare
3495 Hacks Cross Rd.
Memphis, TN 38017
Crittenden County, Arkansas
Cuffie Healthcare on Wheels
403 Ingram Blvd
West Memphis, AR 72301
Crittenden County Health Unit - West Memphis
901 N. 7th St.
West Memphis, AR 72301
Earle Family Health Center
216 Arkansas Street
Earle, AR 72331
The DeSoto County Health Department does not offer COVID testing but you can get tested Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Desoto Community Health Center, located at 7535 Airways Blvd Southaven, MS 38671.