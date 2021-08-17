'You can get charged a co-pay for those kinds of visits' | COVID tests are generally free, but there is an exception

COVID tests are covered by the federal government, so it means no co-pays, no deductibles, and no co-insurance charges. But, facilities found ways to get around it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — COVID-19 testing is ramping back up, and some people are getting a surprise bill. The Senior Director of the National Patient Advocate Foundation, Caitlin Donovan, explains there is generally only one reason a person should be charged for a COVID test.

Since COVID tests are covered by the federal government, under the CARES Act. This means no co-pays, no deductibles, and no co-insurance charges. Donovan said that includes other tests that are run during a suspected COVID case.

"So, if you go to your provider and they say we are going to also test you for the flu and then for actual COVID, you should not be charged for that flu test either," she said.

Donovan said there is one situation where you do have to pay -- if your employer requires you to do regular testing. She said, "Those are not covered by the rule of no charges no co-pays. you can get charged a co-pay for those kinds of visits."

To avoid a surprise a bill she said, "If you go in and it's the first time you see that provider and they say we are going to give you a wellness check first, they can now charge you for the co-pay they can charge you for the wellness visit and now thy only thing they can't charge you for is the actual COVID lab test."

Donovan said if you are insured and have a bill, wait to pay and ask for an explanation of benefits from your insurance and fight back. If you are not insured she said you can still fight back.

NPAF gives up to $3,000 to help with co-pay, co-insurance and deductible (medications and office visits), over-the-counter medications, medical and insurance premiums. Click here to see eligibility requirements and to apply.

Here are a few testing centers across the Mid-South:

Shelby County, Tennessee

Christ Community Health Services

1720 RKS Commercial Cove

Memphis, TN 38114

Memphis Health Center

767 Walker Ave

Memphis, TN 38126

Poplar Healthcare

3495 Hacks Cross Rd.

Memphis, TN 38017

Crittenden County, Arkansas

Cuffie Healthcare on Wheels

403 Ingram Blvd

West Memphis, AR 72301

Crittenden County Health Unit - West Memphis

901 N. 7th St.

West Memphis, AR 72301

Earle Family Health Center

216 Arkansas Street

Earle, AR 72331

The DeSoto County Health Department does not offer COVID testing but you can get tested Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Desoto Community Health Center, located at 7535 Airways Blvd Southaven, MS 38671.