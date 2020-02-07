Gun owners can still lawfully carry while wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Policies requiring masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19 don't veto a concealed-carry license holder's rights to carry a gun.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As more areas across the U.S. make wearing a mask mandatory, many people are asking how the policies may impact people who have handgun carry licenses.

In Tennessee, the policies won't affect them.

People are asking whether they can still legally carry guns while wearing a mask because several states have laws that say it's illegal. However, laws that make it illegal to wear a mask and carry guns are more concerned with the actions people take while wearing a mask with guns.

According to Tennessee law, "it is an offense for a person to wear a mask or disguise with the intent to intimidate others from exercising civil rights."

That's with or without a gun.

So if you're wearing a mask to try to hide your identity to intimidate others or commit a crime, that's illegal. But it is legal to wear a face covering and conceal carry for the purpose of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

