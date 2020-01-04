You could face a misdemeanor charge if you violate social distancing rules

The new health directive was one of the items announced during Wednesday’s news conference with the Shelby County Health Department.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New developments came out Wednesday afternoon from the Shelby County Health Department, as it tries to limit the growing number of Coronavirus cases and the first reported deaths this week.

Dr. Bruce Randolph, the Shelby County Health Officer, announced a new health directive. Those who violate the rules of social distancing and gatherings of more than 10 people can now be charged with a misdemeanor.

“It's necessary that we move in this direction because our numbers continue are climbing,” Dr. Randolph said. “It's not a recommendation but a requirement that is supported in law."

Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris announced an order to suspend all bench warrants issued in General Sessions court.

Mayor Harris said warrants for things like failing will appear will be temporarily stopped, to prevent overcrowding in the Shelby County Jail for those arrested on such offenses.

Mayor Harris said all Shelby County employees will also be eligible for remote teletherapy services by calling 901-458-4000 to set up an appointment.

Those with the Shelby County Fire Department also asked the public to limit 911 calls about Coronavirus symptoms and to instead call medical providers for such questions or concerns.

Dr. Randolph did acknowledge due to the volume of cases, the health department is behind in the overall effort to contact those potentially exposed to confirmed Coronavirus cases.