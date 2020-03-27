Young children struggle to transition to social distancing

Advice for kids on social distancing during our temporary new normal.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Social distancing has become our new norm at least for the time being, as the world battles the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are some who are having a tough time transitioning to this temporary lifestyle.

One population is children.

They may have trouble understanding why they can't play with their friends down the street or go to school.

Local 24 News spoke with a psychiatrist who offered some advice as to how kids can adjust to social distancing.

Dr. Otis Anderson is a community psychiatrist and member of the Bluff City Medical Society. He says it's important for parents to develop a routine for children. Set aside time for school work and activities.

Educational work is important, but parents should not overload children.

"So, the understanding that you're going to go in and home school for six to eight hours a day, that's not a goal that's easily obtainable. It's going to burn the child out and it's going to burn you out. If you're just going for meaningful educational activities one to two hours a day maybe three times a week, that is something that is easily achievable. It's something that is an easy mediation between the child and the parent,” said Dr. Anderson.

Physical activities are also essential.

"The biggest thing I tell people during a shelter in place or a safer at home is make sure you get sunlight. That PE is valuable for children because it gives them a time to kind of reset and re-frame their energy where they can actually learn something,” said Dr. Anderson.

It is also important for parents to have a handle on their own emotions during this time.

"Kids are actually a wonderful mirror to our own fears and anxieties. If we show fear and anxiety, kids are going to show it as well,” said Dr. Anderson. "If we're showing joy and confidence, kids will actually live a joyful and confident life themselves."

Dr. Anderson said social distancing has forced a more intimate parenting style.