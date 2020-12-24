COVID-19 & the "birth quake" at Methodist Germantown Hospital

Why one nurse, and new mom, said moms-to-be should not be afraid to have their babies delivered at a hospital.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn — This year has had some difficult moments, but there were also some positives - including babies being born.

So much so that Methodist Germantown Hospital said they have noticed what they call a birth quake, with more women delivering at their birthing center.

Due to COVID-19, there were some changes to how deliveries are done.

One of the nurses went from working to being a patient when she delivered her son, Delta, last month. Here was her advice for new moms who are worried about giving birth during a pandemic.

"I would say I feel more safe and cleaner when I'm in labor and delivery at the hospital than when I'm going to the grocery store or just somewhere else,” said Cammie Cavette. “Don't be intimidated coming to labor and delivery because it is a very clean zone in the hospital. We, of course, have seen COVID-positive moms, but they're few and far between, and when we do have them, they're quarantined to a certain room. So it's not something that you should just be afraid - that when you come to the hospital, you're gonna be automatically exposed."

Methodist Germantown said it had 20 deliveries in just one day on December 3rd. They are expecting even more babies to be born between now and February.