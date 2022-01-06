Mid-South doctor urges people to go to the ER only for emergencies as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

There's been a 251% jump in hospitalizations in Shelby County compared to two weeks ago.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Between cases in Shelby County surging due to the Omicron variant and some hospitals facing staffing shortages, Memphis area hospitals are urging everyone to only go to the ER if it's an emergency.

The latest data from the Memphis and Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force showed 575 COVID patients in area hospitals including 104 in the ICU. That's a 251% increase compared to two weeks ago.

The task force predicts this weekend will surpass the highest amount of people hospitalized in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.

What's also overwhelming hospitals is the number of people going to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test. Area hospitals are urging people to only visit the emergency room for COVID symptoms if they are life-threatening.

"This is really an important message that people need to understand. You are putting other people at risk when you go to the hospital," infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said. "You aren't getting the best care either if you get to the emergency room with so many other people there, when you could be going to a clinic or private doctor."

Jain said the Omicron variant has caused much milder symptoms, so most people can quarantine and seek treatment from home.

He explained, even while hospitalizations are surging, it's still a lower ratio to the number of active cases.

"There are individuals who have been vaccinated and what we notice is their symptoms are mild and they get better within a few days," Jain said. "However, if people have been unvaccinated, what we find is that they have a lot of complications and they tend to be hospitalized."

Jain said roughly 90% of his hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. He said the best defense against an extreme case of COVID is getting fully vaccinated.