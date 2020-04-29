COVID-19 testing policies vary at Mid-South hospitals

Some hospitals are only testing patients with coronavirus symptoms while others are testing hospital workers and all patients whether they show symptoms or not.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — If you're in need of a hospital procedure, most likely you'll be tested for COVID-19, but it all depends on which Mid-South hospital you have that procedure.

While testing is happening at all hospitals, the policy for what workers and patients get tested varies. Some hospitals are taking no chances and testing patients and hospital workers who show signs of the virus. Others are testing patients who only show symptoms. Dr. Stephen Threlkeld of Baptist Hospital says they are working to protect their patients and staffs.

"I think it's an important program to make our hospital safer, but I believe it will make our total community safer."

Last week, Threlkeld announced aggressive testing of all Baptist Hospital workers and any patient admitted, while everybody coming through the hospital would be screened and then tested only if they display symptoms of COVID-19.

Regional One Hospital officials say they are testing patients and hospital workers with symptoms of the virus.

Saint Francis Hospital says, they too will only test patients with symptoms, but a surgery requiring anesthesia will require a COVID-19 test.

Tuesday, Methodist announced a testing policy similar to that of Baptist testing asymptomatic associates and providers, but not all patients.

In a statement, a hospital spokeswoman said, "We will continue to screen everyone who enters an MLH facility and test those who screen positive based on CDC guidelines."