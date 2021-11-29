COVID vaccinations will continue at the Pipkin Building location

The Pipkin Building vaccination site provides first, second and third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department will be given control over the Pipkin Building vaccination site on Wednesday, December 1st and will continue to provide vaccinations for adults and children aged 12 and older at that site until December 15th.

Pipkin Building vaccination site hours of operation will remain:

Tuesday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



The vaccination site will be closed for scheduled events, including Saturday, December 4, 2021. Closure notices will be posted on the Health Department’s COVID-19 website: Shelby.community.

The Pipkin Building vaccination site provides first, second and third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. All adults age 18 and older are now eligible to receive third, or “booster” doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, if at least six months have passed since the second vaccine dose was received.

For safety reasons, vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 are not provided at the Pipkin Building drive-thru site. Parents are advised to go to vaccines.gov website and enter their zip code and select “Pfizer-BioNTech (ages 5-11)” to find vaccination sites that are providing pediatric vaccinations.