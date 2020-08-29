CVS encouraging flu shots before the season starts, amid the pandemic

CVS is offering flu shots seven days a week, encouraging preventative health measures to keep families healthy from viruses.

AUSTIN, Texas — Keeping your family healthy right now is more important than ever, not only because of the pandemic but also because of the quickly approaching flu season.

CVS is offering flu shots at 10,000 pharmacy locations and 1,100 MinuteClinic locations across the country.

CVS health professionals are reminding Central Texans that getting a flu shot this season and taking extra precautions will help to keep your immune system strong and give your body a better chance at fighting potential viruses in the coming months.

The CDC is recommending for people to get the shot early this year, no later than the end of October.

CVS health district leader John Fratamico said staying healthy from the flu this season will also help to free up much-needed hospital space during the pandemic.

"You can think about the complications of flu and it's not just a little bit of a complication; it can take you out of work for seven to 10 days," said Fratamico "So there's many resources that are tapped on that not only from a labor perspective, but also employees affected, but also to the communities from a hospital bed perspective."

Shots are now available at CVS locations for people of all ages, seven days a week, with expanded evening and weekend hours too.