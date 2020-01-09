Data suggests Americans are turning to drug use to cope with COVID-19

A local doctor warns that staying connected to support groups helps fight against drug addiction.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The pandemic is impacting all aspects of life. Now, recent data suggests people who are stressed because of covid-19 are turning to drugs to cope.

A doctor says that alcohol sales have sharply risen during COVID-19.

It’s a warning that people suffering from addiction should keep themselves connected to family and friends to keep from relapsing.

“In my lifetime I have not known of anything like this where alcohol sales have quadrupled,” said Dr. David Thomas, the clinical director at Tennessee Voices, a non-profit that advocates for the emotional and behavioral well-being of Tennesseeans.

He’s noticed an increase in drug use since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Addiction thrives off of loneliness, boredom and isolation.”

Reddit data collected by AmericanMarijuana.org says marijuana, alcohol, and hallucinogens were the top 3 most-used drugs during COVID-19.

The clinical director emphasized that guarding against loneliness is key.

“So one of the things that I think would be really good for those that are currently in recovery is to stay plugged into your local AA, NA.”

Dr. Thomas also says staying connected to family and keeping up your social interactions helps.

“We’re working from home and it’s a little bit easier and someone may drink two or three and then overtime four or five and before you know it the body becomes addicted to that.”

Another challenge Thomas warns people of is knowing the signs of relapsing.

“Do you find yourself eating more, eating less? Hygiene-wise, are you not brushing your teeth as much?” added Dr. Thomas.