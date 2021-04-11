DeAngelo Williams Foundation helps provide mammograms for more than 100 women in Memphis area

The former Memphis Tiger & NFL star's foundation teamed up with the West Cancer Foundation for the annual effort.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The DeAngelo Williams Foundation is working to help more than 100 Mid-South women get mammograms.

The foundation provided a donation to the West Cancer Foundation to provide mammograms to 106 women in underserved areas of the Greater Memphis region. It’s double the previous donations each year – 53 for ’53 Strong for Sandra.’ The ’53 Strong for Sandra’ initiative was created to honor William’s mother, who passed away at age 53 after battling breast cancer.

“We are proud to be able to bring 106 mammograms to women in need within the Memphis area this year through this partnership with West Cancer Foundation,” said the former Memphis Tiger and NFL star in a statement. “We are making these services accessible to an underserved group at a time of great need. During the COVID pandemic, mammography screenings were seen as an elective service, and we want to continue to remind people of the importance of an annual mammogram.”

“We are so grateful for our hometown hero and Tiger football legend for his continued efforts to help us with our mission to advance the fight against cancer and provide supportive care to patients,” said Leighanne Hart Soden, West Cancer Foundation Executive Director.